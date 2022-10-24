“He’s been a revelation” – Arsenal hero given huge praise by former Premier League star

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has earned big praise from former Tottenham and England goalkeeper Paul Robinson after his big improvement in form so far this season.

The Switzerland international has not always been a popular figure at the Emirates Stadium, with his future at the club looking in serious doubt just a few years ago when he was jeered by his own fans as he left the pitch, leading to him responding with offensive gestures back at them.

Now, however, Xhaka is in the form of his life and Robinson has praised Mikel Arteta for getting the best out of him by giving him less defensive responsibility.

Watch the video below as the former Spurs goalkeeper heaps big praise on the way Xhaka has adapted his game, calling him a “revelation” this season and arguably the Gunners’ best player…

?? “I think he’s been a revelation, he’s been arguably their best player.” @GKPaulRobinson has praised the new Granit Xhaka following his blistering start to the new Premier League season. pic.twitter.com/A1Wvras7Fz — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 24, 2022

Xhaka looks like he could have a key role to play for Arsenal this season, as he now looks to be one of their main goal threats from midfield.

That’s important as the rest of the team haven’t exactly been banging in the goals at a particularly prolific rate, with none of Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli or Bukayo Saka looking like they’re going to be able to deliver 20-25 goals a season.