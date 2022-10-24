Chelsea could reportedly be eyeing up a surprise transfer move for in-form Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

The Brazilian has been terrific since moving from Lyon to Newcastle last January, and it’s plain to see he has what it takes to shine for the very best clubs in the Premier League or elsewhere in Europe.

While it’s an exciting project at Newcastle, it’s also easy to imagine Guimaraes might be tempted by someone like Chelsea if they were to step up their interest.

The Blues have the 24-year-old as one of a number of options on their radar, according to Simon Phillips, speaking to Give Me Sport.

“I’ve been told at the moment, Chelsea are looking at Edson Alvarez from Ajax, Moises Caicedo from Brighton, Weston McKennie from Juventus, and Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle. The latter seems ambitious,” Phillips said.

“Chelsea have a shortlist of midfielders they are looking at for a priority area in January, and again in the summer. Declan Rice is more possible come the summer rather than in January, same goes for Jude Bellingham, but I think he goes to either Liverpool or Real Madrid.”

Newcastle fans won’t be at all happy if Guimaraes moves so soon after they signed him, as he’s surely the kind of player Eddie Howe will need to build around if this club is to break into the top four in the near future.

Chelsea have issues in midfield, however, with ageing duo N’Golo Kante and Jorginho both set to be out of contract at the end of the season.