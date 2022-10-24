Cristiano Ronaldo could reportedly make the move to Manchester United’s top-four rivals Chelsea in January.

The 37-year-old faced disciplinary actions from Erik ten Hag for refusing to feature as a substitute against United’s midweek clash with Tottenham Hotspur, as well as leaving Old Trafford before the full-time whistle without celebrating the triumphant win with his teammates or manager.

Ronaldo was then consequently omitted from United’s match against Chelsea on Saturday, as well as being made to train alone.

As tensions continue to rise between Ronaldo and the Red Devils, speculation continues to grow over whether or not he will be at the club beyond January. The Athletic reported today that should the Portugal captain not be able to accept being benched, Ten Hag will allow him to leave on a free transfer with his contract being mutually terminated.

Chelsea to make shock move for Ronaldo

And according to the Daily Mail, Chelsea could make a shock move to bring the five-time Ballon d’Or winner to Stamford Bridge. After reports of Ronaldo’s desire to leave United broke in the summer, the Blues’ new owner Todd Boehly was keen to secure a deal for the forward, especially as he has a strong relationship with Jorge Mendes, the player’s agent.

However, the then-Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel ended any talks before a deal materialised. With Graham Potter now in charge of the London side, a deal may be more likely to be agreed upon should Potter want the prolific goalscorer.