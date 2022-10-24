Exclusive: Chelsea should try struggling star in new position instead of selling him, says Fabrizio Romano

Chelsea should give Kai Havertz a bit more time and perhaps try him in a new position, according to Fabrizio Romano as he responded to recent transfer rumours involving the Blues forward.

Havertz hasn’t ever really got going at Stamford Bridge, and some fans will surely be starting to lose patience with him as he fails to live up to the huge potential he showed at former club Bayer Leverkusen, which prompted Chelsea to pay big money for him in the summer of 2020.

The Germany international is now also being linked with a surprise move to Manchester City by Simon Phillips via Substack, though Romano says there is nothing advanced over the player’s situation as things stand.

Romano also says there weren’t any talks over Havertz leaving Chelsea during the summer, so it seems the 23-year-old could end up getting a bit more time to prove himself in west London.

Still, writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano made it clear that he felt Havertz deserved more time to prove himself at Chelsea, and that playing in a new position could help him.

“At the moment I see many rumours but there’s still nothing concrete for Havertz, and nothing advanced for January,” Romano said.

“Also, no negotiations for Havertz took place in the summer. We will see in 2023, it will also depend on the new directors.

“I think he deserves more patience and time, maybe to play in different position.”

Havertz has mainly played as a false nine for Chelsea, but some of his best form for Leverkusen came as more of a number ten, so it may be worth Graham Potter thinking about how he can change Havertz’s role in order to finally get the best out of him.

There’s a talented player in there somewhere, so Chelsea would do well to figure out how to get him firing before any rash decision to let him go.