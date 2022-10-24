Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s verdict on Cristiano Ronaldo potentially leaving Man United for MLS transfer

Fabrizio Romano believes that if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United it will most likely be for another team in Europe.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack, Romano made it clear that Ronaldo’s preference has been to remain in Europe, despite links with a possible move to the MLS, and an offer from a Saudi Arabian club during the summer.

Ronaldo has endured a frustrating season for Man Utd and could do well to get out of the club if he is to play more regularly in the final few years of his career.

Despite a superb season in front of goal last term, Ronaldo has fallen out of favour under new manager Erik ten Hag this year, and it could be that he’ll now struggle to find suitors in Europe who can afford his wages.

Still, it seems that remains the plan, with Romano suggesting that Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes will continue to try to find his client a new club in Europe in January.

“I’ve been asked about stories about the MLS, but Cristiano Ronaldo’s priority has always been to continue in Europe,” Romano said.

“He was approached by a club in Saudi Arabia in August but he wanted to continue in Europe. As of now, there are still no different indications.

“I’m sure his agent will explore the market in the next 1-2 months and we will see what happens.”

Ronaldo will turn 38 in February, but one imagines there would surely be teams out there who would be ready to gamble on him as a short-term option.

From a United point of view, however, it’s certainly not looking good for Ronaldo, who looks like ending his great career with the Red Devils on a bit of a low note as Ten Hag seeks to rebuild this squad around younger players.