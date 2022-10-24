Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo is now reportedly looking most likely to seal a transfer to Serie A giants Napoli after being rejected by Premier League clubs.

The Portugal international has struggled for playing time at Old Trafford this season and it seems likely that he’ll be keen to get away from the club in order to end his career on a high.

Ronaldo will turn 38 in February and has previously spoken publicly about wanting to play on until he’s 40, so he’ll want to waste no more time sitting on the bench for Man Utd as Erik ten Hag continues to overlook him.

Still, the tricky thing is that the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Newcastle United don’t seem prepared to go for Ronaldo, according to the Sun, who quote a source as naming Napoli as a more likely destination.

“Arsenal and Newcastle realise the quality he would bring in helping them to achieve their ambitions,” a source told the Sun.

“But both clubs worry about the wider impact his arrival could have on the clubs.

“The most likely destination now is Italy. Napoli were interested in Ronaldo over the summer and are still keen.

“Adding him to their squad is a step they believe will help in their aim to remain top of Serie A and to progress through the Champions League.

Ronaldo to Arsenal would certainly have been an interesting one to witness, with the 37-year-old perhaps potentially useful due to a relative lack of goals so far from the Gunners’ current front three.

Arsenal’s top scorer so far is Gabriel Jesus with just five league goals from 11 appearances, while Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka have four each.

Ronaldo managed 18 league goals last season, but it does seem a bit of a gamble for Arsenal to pay the huge wages he’d want for what would most likely be a very short-term deal.