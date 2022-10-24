Revealed: The staggering amount you’ll have to pay to follow England all the way to the World Cup final

It will cost a staggering £5,000 to follow England at the World Cup this winter if they end up making it all the way to the final of the tournament in Qatar.

The Three Lions will be one of the favourites for this winter’s competition, having made it to the final of Euro 2020 last year, when they were unlucky to lose on penalties against Italy.

Still, with Qatar hosting the tournament, it looks like it’s going to be very pricey indeed for those travelling to the gulf state and looking for accommodation and for that many match tickets.

It won’t be easy for many to pay anything close to £5,000 during the current cost of living crisis in the UK, so it’s certainly a shame many ordinary fans will simply be priced out of attending.

Then again, England haven’t been in the best form in recent months, so maybe the chances of them reaching the final are pretty slim anyway!

England are in Group B alongside Wales, the United States, and Iran. They take on Iran in their opening game on the 21st of November.