Erik ten Hag will reportedly allow Cristiano Ronaldo to find a new club if he cannot accept not being a regular starter.

Tensions rose at Manchester United last week after Ten Hag was forced to inflict disciplinary actions on the 37-year-old.

During United’s midweek clash with Tottenham Hotspur, the Portugal captain was spotted leaving the game early as his side saw out a triumphant 2-0 win. Post-match, it was confirmed that Ronaldo has been asked to feature in the game as a substitute in the closing stages, but refused and left the stadium early without seeing his manager or teammates.

Consequently, he was omitted from the Reds’ trip to Stamford Bridge on Saturday and has been forced to train alone.

Over the summer, reports broke of Ronaldo’s “desire to leave” the Manchester side, but a transfer away failed to materialise. He stayed at United as they embarked on their first season under their new manager.

According to The Athletic: “European clubs were informed Ronaldo was willing to take a pay cut to leave last summer but no Champions League sides made a proposal to buy him. In the summer, United wanted a fee, but now they would allow a free transfer subject to his contract being mutually terminated.”

They also reported: “Erik ten Hag wants to hear whether Ronaldo can countenance not being a starter – should he accept flexibility, he is expected to re-join first-team training. If he rejects it and presses to leave again, Ten Hag would allow him to explore finding a new club.”

A bitter end to Ronaldo’s return

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s time in Manchester looks set to end this season. Whilst his next destination is unknown, the forward will want to hope his behaviour will not only tarnish his legacy at United but whether or not European sides would want to take him at their club.