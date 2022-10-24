Exclusive: “Very good chance” of Arsenal target moving on free transfer

There is apparently a very good chance of Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka leaving his current club on a free transfer as he heads towards the end of his contract.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, with the Italian journalist addressing the recent speculation linking Ndicka as a possible target for Arsenal.

The France Under-21 international has impressed in the Bundesliga and looks like he could be a good option for the Gunners, especially if he is soon to become a free agent.

The Evening Standard have linked Ndicka with Arsenal, and Romano has added that there is a lot of interest in the 23-year-old, with clubs “exploring” the situation at the moment.

Although Romano did not name Arsenal in particular, he acknowledged that there is interest from the Premier League, as well as from others in Europe.

“There are many, but really many clubs interested in Ndicka,” Romano explained.

“I’m told there’s a very good chance for Ndicka to leave on a free, so many clubs – not just in England – are exploring the situation.”

Arsenal already have William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes and Ben White as solid options at centre-back, so it’s not clear if Ndicka makes sense as a priority for them right now.

Still, the best clubs need to have strength in depth, so it might be smart for AFC to pounce for Ndicka as another option in that department, especially as top talents like him being available on a free doesn’t happen every day.