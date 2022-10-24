Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – Nkunku Chelsea transfer latest, Arsenal defender links + Ronaldo update

Hello guys and welcome back to my Daily Briefing – if you want this straight to your inbox five mornings a week, click here to SUBSCRIBE.

Ajax

Ajax director Edwin van der Sar on Manchester United links: “It’s never been that close. I’ve a good relationship with Man United board and I had a fantastic six years in Manchester, but I’m not finished here [at Ajax] yet.”

Arsenal

I’m aware that there’s been some speculation about Arsenal being interested in Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka.

I’m told there are many, but really many clubs interested in Ndicka. I’m also told there’s a very good chance for Ndicka to leave on a free, so many clubs – not just in England – are exploring the situation.

Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo: “Rodrigo de Paul for sale? We don’t know anything about it. De Paul is a good player, he’s from Atlético de Madrid, we’re happy with him. We don’t have any problems, there can’t even be any doubts.”

Bayern Munich

Bayern director Hasan Salihamidzic on Harry Kane: “For sure Kane is a top player in the world, but we don’t talk about players under contract at other clubs. I’m sure that Mathys Tel will also show what he can do this season.”

Brighton

Roberto De Zerbi on Billy Gilmour: “I really like Gilmour, I think he can improve a lot with us. But Caicedo and Mac Allister are two big players for us. He has to find the space to play and I have to give him more space but it is difficult.”

Chelsea

Graham Potter when asked if Todd Boehly presented him with the chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo: “I never speak about players that aren’t Chelsea players.”

I know Chelsea fans are keen to hear an update on Christopher Nkunku, but the situation is still the same: Chelsea are working on it on both player and club side with RB Leipzig and the next step has to be the contracts signing to consider the deal done. It’s a work in progress, and Chelsea are on it.

There’s been speculation about Armando Broja. My understanding is that an intermediary met with AC Milan – they want a striker next summer and Broja is a player they like. Still, he recently signed a new contract with Chelsea and he’s very happy there. Milan are following him, so we’ll see, but as of now there is nothing.

At the moment I see many rumours but there’s still nothing concrete for Kai Havertz, and nothing advanced for January. Also, no negotiations for Havertz took place in the summer. We will see in 2023, it will also depend on the new directors – I think he deserves more patience and time, maybe to play in different position.

Inter Milan

Lautaro Martinez on his future: “I’ve been here for five years, I’m happy here at Inter – I really hope to become an Inter legend. I have signed a new deal one year ago and I’m only focused on Inter.”

I recently wrote that Lautaro could be a perfect fit for PSG, but he’s confirmed my claims that he’s happy at Inter.

Leeds United

Jesse Marsch on support of Leeds board: “We are together in that, of course I take responsibility but we are together. We’re doing everything we can. We’re unified. The players have been great and it wasn’t easy for them. We believe in them.”

Manchester City

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been linked as a target for Manchester City, but I can say now that Napoli are not going to sell this January. Even next summer, my feeling is that they will fight to keep the player. He’s very happy with life at Napoli, with the project, with living in the city, and with his manager and teammates. He’s been one of the players of the season so it’s normal for big clubs to follow him, but there is no kind of bid at the moment.

I’m aware of links between Kai Havertz and Manchester City, but my understanding is it’s just speculation at the moment. There are no talks ongoing for Havertz now, and there was nothing in the summer either.