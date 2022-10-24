Former Manchester United manager appointed as Championship boss

Former Manchester United player and manager, Michael Carrick, has been appointed as the coach of Championship side Middlesbrough.

The 41-year-old takes up his first official managerial role with the North East side replacing former boss Chris Wilder, who was dismissed on October 3 following five defeats in the first 11 league games of the season, reports Sky Sports.

Carrick will be joined by former Boro star Jonathan Woodgate as first-team coach, with a further backroom appointment expected in the near future.

The former midfielder’s first game in charge will be this Saturday as Middlesbrough travel to Preston and are in desperate need of three points.

Boro are hovering over the relegation zone in the Championship, having won just four of their opening 16 games, leaving Carrick with a tough job on his hands.

The club is delighted to announce the appointment of Michael Carrick as Head Coach ? Welcome to #Boro, Michael! ??? #UTB — Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) October 24, 2022

Carrick’s only other managerial experience came last year when he took over as caretaker manager at Manchester United following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

The former United star was the boss for three games, overseeing two wins and a draw for the Red Devils.

Carrick now has the task of lifting Middlesbrough up the table as he takes his first proper steps in the world of football management.