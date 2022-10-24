‘I got it wrong’- Simon Jordan lists his Newcastle mistakes on radio show

Simon Jordan says Newcastle deserve a ‘tremendous amount of appreciation’ for their impressive start to the season after climbing to fourth in the Premier League table following the weekend’s results.

The talkSPORT host has caused a stir amongst the Magpies fan base in the past and even had a banner with one of his comments made and held up at St. James’ Park.

However, Jordan has now admitted that a number of his takes on Newcastle were off the mark following their win over Tottenham on Sunday as Eddie Howe’s side made it five wins out of 12 league matches with only one defeat.

Speaking about Newcastle on talkSPORT, Jordan said that he got a number of things wrong regarding the Tyneside club.

“There’s lots of things I got wrong,” he said, “I got it wrong that the ownership would take over.

“I got it wrong about the fact I didn’t think Eddie Howe could build a side that could defend. I got it wrong that Eddie Howe wouldn’t be the ultimate outcome.

“I still challenge whether Eddie Howe will take them to the promised land, but right now, where they are, you have to give a tremendous amount of appreciation to it.

“Most of the things they’ve done, from the people they’ve put in the dugout, to the players that they’ve recruited, to the backroom staff that they’ve brought in has been right.

“This is a swallow, not a summer, we will see. 38 games in, and we’re sat here and they finish fourth or fifth in the league, it’ll be an outstanding achievement.”

Newcastle have had an impressive start to the season and Simon Jordan is likely not the only person to have been caught out by their rapid progress.

The Magpies will be looking to pounce on the struggles of the big six clubs and if they finish within those top six spots it would be an outstanding achievement from Eddie Howe’s men.