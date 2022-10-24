Important Leeds figure spotted with Radrizzani during weekend defeat to Fulham

Peter Lowy attended Leeds’ 3-2 defeat to Fulham at the weekend alongside Andre Radrizzani at Elland Road with Jesse Marsch’s future at the club in doubt.

The Yorkshire club are without a win since August and have lost their last four games in a row, leaving Jesse Marsch’s side 18th in the Premier League standings.

As a result of this form, Marsch’s job has been brought into question with many Leeds fans growing restless with their American coach.

With that in mind, journalist Joe Donnohue reported on Twitter that two keen spectators were in attendance at Elland Road yesterday to watch Leeds play.

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post journalist, Leeds director Peter Lowy and club owner Andre Radrizzani were present as the future of Marsch at the club becomes cloudy.

The pair will not have been happy with what they saw at the weekend as the Yorkshire club travel to Liverpool next, which could be the final nail for Leeds’ American coach.