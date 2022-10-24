Crystal Palace plot move for 23-year-old English wide man

Crystal Palace are reportedly eyeing up a potential transfer move for Middlesbrough winger Isaiah Jones.

The 23-year-old looks a hugely promising young talent, and it seems likely he could make the move to the Premier League sooner or later.

According to latest reports, Palace are showing a strong interest in Jones, and there’s no doubt that struggling manager Patrick Vieira looks like he could do well to make some changes to his squad in January.

The Eagles did well under the Frenchman last season, but don’t look quite as convincing so far this term, and Jones looks like he’d add some spark up front.

The young Englishman is a similar style of player to the likes of Wilfried Zaha and Eberechi Eze, so could be a good fit for Vieira’s style of play at Selhurst Park.

