Jesse Marsch has criticism for Leeds player says he was ‘not as active’ in second half

The pressure was ramped up further yesterday on Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch after his side lost 3-2 at the hands of Fulham and the American coach has said that one of his players was “not as active” in the second half.

The Yorkshire side fell to their fourth consecutive Premier League defeat yesterday and it makes it six losses in their last eight league matches, leaving them 18th in the league standings.

Speaking in his press conference after the defeat, Marsch identified one player that started to show tiredness in the second 45. He claims that Sinisterra proved ineffective in the second half, especially, compared to the first.

“Then second half, Luis got a little bit tired. He put in a big shift the whole week and so he wasn’t as active and we weren’t as active to get him the ball. That led to us not being able to break down the opponent as much,” Marsch said about the winger.

Leeds travel to Anfield next, which could be a big moment in Marsch’s season as the club’s manager.