Insider names 52-year-old as Jesse Marsch replacement

Presenter Conor McGilligan has named Glimt manager Kjetil Knutsen as a potential replacement for Jesse Marsch.

The American tactician has not made a great start to the season, despite doing well to help steer the club away from relegation when he replaced Marcelo Bielsa last term.

Knutsen has done well in Norway and has been talked up as someone who could do a job at Elland Road, despite McGilligan receiving comments from fans not even knowing who the 52-year-old is.

Speaking on the One Leeds Fan Channel, he responded to a fan who hadn’t heard of the manager: “This ‘Norwegian nobody’ is an extremely good coach. He’s beaten Roma. He’s beaten European sides. And he’s very, very good and is highly respected in the European game.

“You’ve already had [Aston] Villa looking at him. You had Norwich last season looking at him. You’ve had a fair few teams, Everton we’re looking at him, apparently inquired about him.

“He’s a top manager, called Knutsen. Very good. Listen, it was just a suggestion today. I’m not saying we replace Jesse Marsch. I’m not saying that whatsoever. I’m saying [for the] future.”