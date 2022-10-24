Levy Plotting Multimillion Pound Investment

Our loss against Newcastle will have left many in the fanbase confused. Much of the Tottenham press coverage is routinely upbeat, and 99% of articles about the club aren’t like this one.

The diet is endless excitement about prospective transfer targets, but routinely minus any analysis or insight into the player, whether they might be a good fit or indeed, be someone that the coach (that season) actually wants.

Most articles are presented from a perspective that everyone understands that Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici are the men at the heart of the decision-making process.

On an hourly basis it is revealed that Conte has green-lit such and such deal, or that Fabrizio is really cooking now, and about to deliver another standout player to N17.

The truth is less seductive, and as per ENIC’s twenty-plus years in charge, this football club has just one man who signs everything off, and his track record for taking guidance and making sound football decisions is poor.

Bring on Bryan Gil! Bring on Djed Spence!

How can this change? Well, as the last pair to head up the Tottenham Hotspur Supporter’s Trust thankfully found out to their cost, that we live in a western democracy, and you can’t just invite yourself onto the board of a private business. So what about a buyer? Could we be sold? In theory, yes, but this isn’t an investment we’re discussing, We’ve had an investment. English National Investment Company. Investment opportunities rarely come in at over £ 3 billion, for a reason.

The business is financially leveraged to within an inch of its life, the NFL deal is still stuck on just two measly games per annum, and live music bookings are booming all over Europe again, apart from ENIC’s state-of-the-art stadium.

It would make financial sense to sink marginally less money into virtually any other English football club – and make money playing football.

Speaking of which, did you know Levy is planning to blow millions in the near future? That’s right, ENIC is planning a multi-million-pound upgrade of their retractable pitch because just 3 years after the Mk2 technology was put in place, it needs updating.

So it’s not all doom and gloom.

Matt Burns – The Boy Hotspur