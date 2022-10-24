Liverpool hit four losses in 47 fewer games this season compared to last

Liverpool suffered their fourth loss of the season on Saturday, October 22 after achieving only four losses in the entire 2021/2022 season.



Napoli, Arsenal, Manchester United and Nottingham Forest have all beaten Liverpool so far this season. Worryingly for Jurgen Klopp, it took them the entirety of the 2021/2022 campaign to reach that number of losses, meaning they’ve hit it in 47 fewer games.

Liverpool have lost as many games this season as they did last season ? pic.twitter.com/veSaBtFWy0 — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) October 23, 2022

The Merseyside team have had their worst in the Premier League in 10 years; winning four matches, drawing four and losing three. They also suffered a 4-1 thrashing against Serie A leaders Napoli in September.

Throughout last season, Liverpool were on course to win a historic treble and would have been the first team to have ever done it. Their hopes crashed when Manchester City completed a five-minute comeback against Aston Villa on the final day, securing another Premier League title for Pep Guardiola’s side.

They then had the chance to win the most prestigious trophy in Europe – the Champions League, but La Liga giants Real Madrid saw out a 1-0 win in the final, adding their 14th Champions League to their collection.

Losing star man Sadio Mane in the summer has only depleted Liverpool’s squad further, as they failed to replace the goal contributions and attacking threat he brought to the side.

Mohamed Salah is also struggling to reciprocate the same standards he has reached whilst wearing the red shirt. He was awarded the Golden Boot last season, along with Son Heung-Min, after netting 23 goals. So far, he has only managed to score three goals in nine league appearances.

What next for Liverpool?

Currently, Liverpool sit eighth in the league table. They resume European action on Wednesday in Amsterdam to face an in-form Ajax, before returning to Anfield on Saturday to take on Leeds United on October 29.