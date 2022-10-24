Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has been told that he needs to leave Old Trafford if he is to play regularly as he has no chance of replacing David de Gea as number one for the Red Devils.

Henderson is on loan at Nottingham Forest for this season and performed superbly for the club as they earned a surprise 1-0 win over Liverpool at the weekend that briefly lifted them off the bottom of the Premier League table.

The England international clearly has a lot of potential, but it looks like he’s unlikely to get a look-in at Man Utd any time soon, or at least as long as De Gea remains at the club.

Henderson’s fine performance against Liverpool saw him make Garth Crooks’ Premier League team of the week on BBC Sport, and the pundit advised Henderson that he could do well to join Forest permanently if he is to have a good career at the highest level.

“He’s had good games before but nothing quite as important or as impressive as his performance against the former European champions. Liverpool should have won this fixture and would have done if it hadn’t been for Dean Henderson,” Crooks said.

“While the Manchester United loanee has been at Nottingham Forest he’s saved a penalty, clawed balls off the line and against Liverpool saved Forest from certain defeat.

“The difficulty for Henderson is there is no way he is going to replace David de Gea at United but I can see him becoming an exceptional goalkeeper at Forest. After all it didn’t do Peter Shilton any harm.”