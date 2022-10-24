Miguel Almiron took Jack Grealish dig to heart: How their stats compare

Miguel Almiron has been taking the Premier League by storm this season and a certain Manchester City player’s comments may have provoked the boost in form. 

After City won the Premier League title last season, the players gathered to celebrate with fans in Manchester.

When reflecting on the final match of the season, in which City went 2-0 down before completing a five-minute comeback to secure the top spot, an intoxicated Jack Grealish made a comment that has come back to haunt him this season.

The midfielder said: “Riyad [Mahrez], take him off the pitch as soon as possible. He played like [Miguel] Almiron.”

However, this season the Paraguayan has racked up significantly more goal contributions than the £100 million City star. In 12 appearances, Almiron has netted six goals, compared to Grealish’s one goal in six matches.

Newcastle are enjoying a remarkable season so far

This new-look Newcastle side have finally broken into the top four and are currently above the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool. They took points from both City and United this season, as well as overseeing a triumphant 2-1 win away to Tottenham Hotspur.

 

