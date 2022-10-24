Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano praises Newcastle boss Eddie Howe and discusses England job links

Newcastle United earned a statement victory against Tottenham in the Premier League this weekend, and it’s becoming increasingly clear what a fine job Eddie Howe is doing at St James’ Park.

The former Bournemouth manager has long been highly regarded in the game, and the project at St James’ Park is his first real stab at working at a club with the ambition and resources to challenge the big six in the Premier League.

Newcastle have spent big since hiring Howe, bringing in the likes of Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman, Bruno Guimaraes, and Alexander Isak, and it now looks like they’re building a squad that could be contenders for a place in Europe.

Beating Spurs away from home is not to be sniffed at, with Howe’s side perhaps now looking ahead of schedule, with that win lifting the Magpies into the top four.

Writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano made it clear just how highly he thinks of Howe, whilst discussing the prospect of him becoming a candidate for the England manager’s job one day.

“What an impressive win and performance by Newcastle against Tottenham yesterday. I want to give credit to Eddie Howe, a manager I really like who is getting the best out of this Newcastle squad,” Romano said.

“Howe is doing a fantastic job and I think the Newcastle board has been really smart as we heard many names as candidates to the job when they bought the club, but Eddie Howe was a great call.

“He’s inevitably going to be linked as a future England manager, but FA sources guarantee they’re not in talks with any manager now; they’re fully focused on the World Cup with Gareth Southgate.”

Newcastle fans will certainly be relieved by that as they won’t want to lose Howe any time soon after the fine start he’s made.