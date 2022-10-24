Exclusive: “Chelsea are on it” – Fabrizio Romano provides update on major Blues transfer saga

Fabrizio Romano has written in his exclusive CaughtOffside column about RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku and the ongoing Chelsea transfer saga.

It seems Blues fans have been understandably keen for more news since Romano explained that the west London giants were leading the race to sign Nkunku from Leipzig in a deal to take place next summer.

It looks like not a whole lot has changed since then, however, with Romano explaining that Chelsea are still on it as they look to finalise certain terms of the deal.

Responding to Chelsea fans asking for more news on Nkunku, Romano said: “I know Chelsea fans are keen to hear an update on Christopher Nkunku, but the situation is still the same: Chelsea are working on it on both player and club side with RB Leipzig and the next step has to be the contracts signing to consider the deal done.

“It’s a work in progress, and Chelsea are on it.”

Nkunku has been a world class performer in the Bundesliga and looks ideal for Chelsea’s needs right now as they remain slightly lightweight up front.

The Romelu Lukaku signing didn’t work out, while other attacking players like Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech have also been disappointing.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has done quite well since joining from Barcelona in the summer, but is unlikely to be a long-term option for CFC due to his age.

If Chelsea can get Nkunku to Stamford Bridge it could be one of the best pieces of business of next summer.