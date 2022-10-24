Paul Scholes hints at feud between Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool captain

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has only started seven out of 11 games played this season.

Liverpool are on the back of one of their worst results this season; a 1-0 loss to bottom-of-the-table Nottingham Forest. Heading into the match, newly promoted Forest had only picked up one win in the league campaign.

Jurgen Klopp opted for a youthful midfield including Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho, with his club captain dropping to the bench.

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes insisted there must be a reason why the manager is not starting the England international, he said at the full-time whistle on Premier League Productions: “He has Jordan Henderson on the bench, he should be playing. He is the leader of the team. He’s the captain and the one, the Casemiro type of role, and he gets everyone ticking around.

“He seems to have fallen out with him or carrying an injury. There is something not quite right there.”

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: “Very good chance” of Arsenal target moving on free transfer
Exclusive: Chelsea should try struggling star in new position instead of selling him, says Fabrizio Romano
Manchester United join Liverpool in the race to sign forward

What next for Liverpool?

After Champions League action midweek, Klopp’s side will return to Anfield to face an out-of-form Leeds United on Saturday, October 29.

Both Darwin Nunez and Thiago Alcantara were ruled out of their weekend clash due to injury and illness, so the pair returning is a significant boost to the squad.

More Stories Jordan Henderson Jurgen Klopp Liverpool

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.