Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has only started seven out of 11 games played this season.



Liverpool are on the back of one of their worst results this season; a 1-0 loss to bottom-of-the-table Nottingham Forest. Heading into the match, newly promoted Forest had only picked up one win in the league campaign.

Jurgen Klopp opted for a youthful midfield including Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho, with his club captain dropping to the bench.

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes insisted there must be a reason why the manager is not starting the England international, he said at the full-time whistle on Premier League Productions: “He has Jordan Henderson on the bench, he should be playing. He is the leader of the team. He’s the captain and the one, the Casemiro type of role, and he gets everyone ticking around.



“He seems to have fallen out with him or carrying an injury. There is something not quite right there.”

What next for Liverpool?

After Champions League action midweek, Klopp’s side will return to Anfield to face an out-of-form Leeds United on Saturday, October 29.

Both Darwin Nunez and Thiago Alcantara were ruled out of their weekend clash due to injury and illness, so the pair returning is a significant boost to the squad.