Premier League team of the week: Man City duo alongside Arsenal & Man Utd stars in BBC XI

The latest Premier League team of the week is in as BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks selects his best line up from the weekend just gone.

Some usual suspects are in there, with Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne again shining for Manchester City as they gained ground on league leaders Arsenal with a win over Brighton. And although the Gunners only managed a 1-1 draw away to Southampton, Granit Xhaka scored and had another superb game as he continues to be one of the most improved players in the country this season.

See below for the XI in full, with a rare appearance from two Nottingham Forest players as goalkeeper Dean Henderson and forward Taiwo Awoniyi make the team after a surprise 1-0 win over Liverpool briefly lifted them off the bottom of the Premier League table.

Casemiro also gets in to the team after impressing for Manchester United in their 1-1 draw away to Chelsea, with his battling midfield performance eventually rewarded with a stoppage time equaliser.

Aston Villa were in superb form to thrash Brentford, with Tyrone Mings and Danny Ings standing out as they started life without Steven Gerrard.

All in all, it’s a strong-looking team, though, as is often the case, we can’t quite get to grips with Crooks’ tactical thinking as he uses both Xhaka and Youri Tielemans as wing-backs!

Who’s in Fabrizio Romano’s World Cup Dream Team? Click here to find out!