Premier League top four odds: Can Arsenal stay in contention? Can Liverpool or Man Utd get ahead of Spurs?

The Premier League top four odds have been released by bookies Ladbrokes, with Manchester City currently the clear favourites to finish in the Champions League places by the end of the season.

Outside of Man City, however, it’s hard to predict how this season’s top four battle might pan out, with Arsenal currently surprise league leaders after a superb start, but with some fans surely still likely to be questioning if they can stay up there.

Liverpool came close to winning the title last season but are now struggling to get into the top four, so could they bounce back? Or will we see the likes of Tottenham and perhaps even Newcastle hold on?

Here’s the current most likely top four going by bookies odds…

Ladbrokes Latest Betting

To finish in the top four

Manchester City – N/A

Arsenal – 1/4

Liverpool – 8/13

Chelsea – 4/5

Man Utd – 6/5

Tottenham – 6/5

Newcastle – 7/2

33/1 bar

It’s not looking good for Manchester United, who will want to be back in the top four under Erik ten Hag, but it’s also looking like bad news for Spurs, who are not being tipped to keep hold of their current standing in third.