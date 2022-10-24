“Disappointing” – Robbie Williams slammed for performing at Qatar World Cup

Fans of Robbie Williams have expressed their disappointment after it was announced he would be performing at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The singer is one of the biggest names in pop music in the UK, and he’s become the latest celebrity to be criticised for their association with Qatar.

The gulf state have been a controversial host for this winter’s World Cup, due to concerns over their human rights records when it comes to LGBTQIA+ rights, as well as the treatment of their workers during the construction of stadiums and other infrastructure for the tournament.

Williams seems to have accepted the chance to perform in Qatar, however, leading to several complaints on his Facebook page.

One fan wrote: “Sorry but the Qatar World Cup is wrong on many levels and I am disappointed that Robbie feels it is acceptable to so blatantly support it.”

Another said: “I love him but this is disappointing.”

A third commented: ‘Hope that’s not true”

With another adding: ‘That’s sad, really sad.’

One fan even proposed a protest against Robbie’s decision in order to force his hand and change his mind.

They asked: “How do fans make an official protest? For him to be pressured by his fans to then be persuaded to then choose not to appear would be a massive statement on behalf of all those human beings who are affected by both the construction regime there and also their attitudes in respect of other things.”