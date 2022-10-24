Soon-to-be UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak would love to own his favourite Premier League club

Rishi Sunak is set to become the next UK Prime Minister but recently revealed his dreams as a child which included owning his favourite Premier League club.

Sunak is set to become the first British Asian prime minister after House of Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt withdrew from the Tory leadership contest and is set to replace the woman who beat him to the position originally, Liz Truss.

This is one of the biggest moments in his life but the 42-year-old revealed the roles he would love to have in life if he was not a politician at a hustings event in Exeter recently and stated that he wanted to be in a Star Wars movie or own his favourite Premier League club, Southampton.

“On my bucket list of life’s ambitions, well, when I was a kid, I wanted to be in a Star Wars movie, um, so that’s probably not a sensible thing to do,” Sunak said in August via Sport Bible.