“They crossed the line”- Carragher speaks about Aston Villa fans’ chants towards Steven Gerrard

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher feels Aston Villa made the right decision sacking Steven Gerrard but felt that the Birmingham club’s fans’ behaviour towards their former manager crossed the line.

Gerrard was sacked last week following Villa’s 3-0 defeat away to Fulham and the loss was yet another in a poor start to the season for the club under the Liverpool legend’s watch.

The results combined with the style of play Gerrard imposed on his team led to discontent within the Villa fanbase and that was evident after the Fulham game.

The Aston Villa fans started chanting songs such as “Steven Gerrard, get out of our club” and “You’ll never work again” towards their manager and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher thinks that crossed the line.

What did Carragher say about Gerrard’s Aston Villa sacking?

Speaking about Gerrard’s sacking at Aston Villa, Carragher said on Monday Night Football: “I think it was the right decision.

“The reaction of the crowd there was no way I think Stevie could’ve gone into the game on Sunday on the back of those chants and the discontent from the Aston Villa supporters.

“I’m not saying this because he’s a friend and I think that supporters who pay money and go away midweek – 100 per cent they’re allowed to voice their concerns and it hasn’t been going well.

“They’ve felt it’s been a little bit dull and not exciting enough. I just felt that some of the chants at the end, and maybe because he’s my mate, I think they crossed the line a little bit.

“I can understand the frustration but it was hard to watch.”