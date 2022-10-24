“Amazing” – Antonio Conte blown away after watching Newcastle star

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has heaped huge praise onto Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope after their win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium yesterday.

The Magpies did well to come away with a 2-1 win over Conte’s side, and the Italian tactician singled out Pope as someone who put in an ‘amazing’ performance.

“In the end I think that at least a draw was the fair result in this game,” Conte said. after the game.

“We started very well and created chances to score, but I think their goalkeeper has made two amazing saves.

“In our best moment they scored a strange goal, that I don’t want to comment about the decision.

“In a few minutes we conceded a second goal and then in the second half the mood wasn’t so high.

“But my players showed great a reaction and commitment.

“I don’t have anything to complain about their attitude.

“The first moment was very positive for us as we created many chances, but only Pope saved Newcastle.”

