“It’s ridiculous” – Jamie O’Hara says slams “bang average” Spurs player as a terrible signing

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara has hit out at Davinson Sanchez as a “bang average” player and terrible signing for his old club.

O’Hara is known for being an outspoken pundit on talkSPORT and other outlets, and he absolutely hasn’t held back with his analysis of Sanchez.

The Colombia international looked very promising at former club Ajax, but has majorly flopped at Tottenham and it’s not too surprising O’Hara is fed up with him.

“I don’t know what Sanchez is playing at. I mean, how we paid £45m for him I’ll never know, he’s just an accident waiting to happen,” O’Hara said.

“I don’t know what he puts in his boot bag, but they’re not football boots, because he’s playing with wellies on.

“Honestly, it’s ridiculous how bang average he is.

“It makes everyone on edge to try and get the ball out and play out from the back, it makes everyone look so bad.

“If you haven’t got Romero and Ben Davies playing, don’t even bother trying to play out from the back.”