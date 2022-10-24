Unai Emery to return to the Premier League with Aston Villa set to pay release clause

Former Arsenal boss Unai Emery is set to return to the Premier League after being approached by Aston Villa to replace Steven Gerrard at Villa Park. 

The Liverpool legend was sacked last week following a defeat to Fulham as the Birmingham club underwent a poor start to their campaign under his management.

Aston Villa have not wasted any time looking for his replacement approaching Villarreal boss Unai Emery and are willing to pay his €6m release clause to get him out of his contract with the La Liga club, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Talks are at the final stages and Villarreal sources feel Emery will leave the Spanish club in the coming hours.

Emery will return to the Premier League after three years having left Arsenal in 2019. The Spanish coach has had great success with Villarreal since, guiding the La Liga club to a Europa League title and helping them reach the semi-finals of the Champions League last season.

Newcastle approached Emery last year to take over at St. James’ Park before hiring Eddie Howe. The 50-year-old did not feel that was the right time to return to England but looks set to do so in the coming days.

