Jose Mourinho was not risking a red card when his side, Roma, faced Napoli in a heated clash on Sunday, October 23.

The 59-year-old has faced a significant number of bookings in his managerial career. He is known to be a passionate and animated coach throughout games but has found himself on the receiving end of disciplinary actions more often than not.

Last night, Roma took on top-of-the-table Napoli in a fiery Serie A clash. The league leaders are enjoying one of their best seasons to date as they are unbeaten in the league and Europe.

Victor Oshimen secured all three points with a late goal in the 80th minute with an impressive finish, before an altercation broke out post-match.

After the final whistle, players and staff from both teams appeared to enter a scuffle. Mourinho insisted Hirving Lozano “attacked one of my men” and confirmed Rick Karsdorp was not red-carded, despite the referee raising the card to a person involved.

The Roma manager said: “I think it was my fitness coach who got sent off.” but insisted the card should have been shown to Lozano.

The Special One avoids further booking amid altercation

Fans have spotted a funny moment in which Mourinho, who was already on a yellow card, avoids getting involved in the situation to ensure he doesn’t receive another booking.