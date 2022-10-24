Video: Kurt Zouma heads West Ham in front vs Bournemouth

West Ham have taken the lead over Bournemouth at the London Stadium thanks to a header from Kurt Zouma. 

The Hammers have been the better team in what has been a slow half and just before the break, the hosts took the lead.

The goal came from a corner where a Jarrod Bowen cross bounced around the box for a little time. Tomas Soucek kept the move alive with a header towards the goal and it was Zouma who knocked it over the line to give West Ham the lead, which can be seen below.

