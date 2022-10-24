Video: Kurt Zouma heads West Ham in front vs Bournemouth

West Ham have taken the lead over Bournemouth at the London Stadium thanks to a header from Kurt Zouma.

The Hammers have been the better team in what has been a slow half and just before the break, the hosts took the lead.

The goal came from a corner where a Jarrod Bowen cross bounced around the box for a little time. Tomas Soucek kept the move alive with a header towards the goal and it was Zouma who knocked it over the line to give West Ham the lead, which can be seen below.

West Ham have broken the deadlock! ? #WHUBOU pic.twitter.com/X4n9JVrA5Z — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 24, 2022