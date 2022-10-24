Video: Said Benrahma confirms West Ham win from penalty spot

West Ham have gone 2-0 up against Bournemouth at the London Stadium after Said Benrahma scored from the penalty spot.

The Hammers have been leading the game since before halftime after Kurt Zouma headed the hosts in front just before the break.

The contest has not been a very entertaining one but West Ham eventually got the chance to double their lead after a handball from Bournemouth’s Jordan Zemura led to a penalty.

Benrahma stepped up and blasted the Hammers to a certain three points.

Saïd Benrahma converts from the spot! ? With the celebration to match ?