Video: Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk speaks to Gary Neville about his life regrets

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk is the subject of the next episode of Gary Neville’s ‘The Overlap’. 

The show sees celebrities open up about their lives to former Manchester United star and Sky Sports pundit, Gary Neville, and Liverpool’s Van Dijk has been revealing some details about his own.

One question asked by Neville was related to the defender’s regrets in life and jokingly suggested “going to Liverpool?”

To which the Dutch centre-back then responded with “no, that was one of the best decisions ever.”

Van Dijk then stated that he doesn’t have any regrets in life, suggesting that he is happy with his decisions.

The 31-year-old joined Liverpool in 2018 and has gone on to win every trophy possible since which highlights his reasoning for saying it “was one of the best decisions ever.”

More Stories / Latest News
Unai Emery to return to the Premier League with Aston Villa set to pay release clause
Important Leeds figure spotted with Radrizzani during weekend defeat to Fulham
Jesse Marsch has criticism for Leeds player says he was ‘not as active’ in second half

 

More Stories Gary Neville Virgil van Dijk

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.