Vincent Kompany being considered for Premier League managerial role

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany is a strong contender to become the new Aston Villa manager.

Villa sacked former boss Steven Gerrard last week following their defeat at Fulham and are said to be stepping up their search for a new manager this week.

Interim head coach Aaron Dank took charge of the team against Brentford during the weekend but could be replaced by Burnley boss Vincent Kompany soon.

According to Football Insider, Aston Villa’s hierarchy thinks that Kompany could be the ideal candidate for the job at Villa Park.

The report says that a move is being lined up for the Burnley boss and preliminary talks are likely to take place in the coming days.

The Man City legend only took charge of the Clarets this season and has the club third in the Championship after 16 games.

Speaking on Aston Villa’s search for a new manager in his exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack, Fabrizio Romano has stated:

“Mauricio Pochettino to Aston Villa doesn’t look like happening – the Argentine wants to wait for different opportunities. Ruben Amorim also looks unlikely as he’s tempted to stay at Sporting and keep going with current project,

“Aston Villa are exploring the managers market, we should have more of an idea about who they go for next week. Personally, I think Amorim was a fantastic idea as he’s a potential top manager for present and future, but Sporting have no intention to let him go.”

An update on Villa’s search is likely to arrive this week and according to Football Insider, that could be Burnley boss Vincent Kompany.