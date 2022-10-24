“Reminds me a little bit of Tottenham flop” – Journalist now drops claim on West Ham star

West Ham summer signing Lucas Paqueta has been unfavourably compared to Tottenham flop Tanguy Ndombele.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Daily Star journalist Paul Brown admits Paqueta’s slow start at the London Stadium is a bit of a concern and reminds him of how Ndombele never got going at Spurs.

Both players shone at Lyon in the past, but Ndombele notably found Premier League football too big a step up.

Could Paqueta be about to go through something similar at West Ham? Paul Brown certainly sees some worrying similarities.

He told GIVEMESPORT: “For whatever reason, he’s like a little bit of an enigma at the moment.

“It reminds me a little bit of Ndombele, when he first went to Spurs, someone else that a paid a lot of money for a player, and he was full of the tricks and there would be highlight reels on social media, weaving a little bit of magic, every game or every other game.

“But he was finding it hard to fit into the structure and wasn’t contributing enough, and things are going that way a little bit for Paqueta.”