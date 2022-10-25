‘An idea to be evaluated’ – Crystal Palace youngster could be set for CL club swoop

Crystal Palace youngster Michael Olise is now attracting interest from a Champions League club.

According to Calcio Mercato, AC Milan are considering making a move for Crystal Palace youngster Olise.

The 20-year-old signed from Reading and is contracted until 2026, but his performances are turning the heads of clubs in the Champions League.

Palace are likely to demand a high fee for Olise due to his contract and importance to the team, so Milan may be put off making an approach for the youngster.

