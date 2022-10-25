Benfica are convinced that Antonio Silva will end up being worth big money in the future, amid transfer rumours linking him with big names like Liverpool and Manchester United already.

The 18-year-old looks a terrific prospect after breaking into the Benfica first-team, and it’s little surprise that Fabrizio Romano is tipping him for a big future in the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack.

Responding to the recent Liverpool and Man Utd links with Silva, Romano said that plenty of top clubs were following the teenager, but that nothing serious or concrete is happening on that front just yet.

Romano said: “Remember the name: Antonio Silva. He’s a top player for the future, of course he needs some time to improve his skills but Benfica are convinced he will be worth €80-90m in the future.

“I’ve seen some reports of Liverpool and Manchester United looking at him. For sure, top clubs are following him but it’s important to say that there’s still nothing serious or concrete, as of now.

“He is still developing as a player, but let’s see where he is in a few years, the future looks bright for him.”

Silva looks like he could be the next Ruben Dias – another top centre-back who started out as a youngster at Benfica before becoming a star player at current club Manchester City.

Benfica often produce top young talent, with Joao Felix another recent example, and it looks like Silva will certainly be one worth keeping a close eye on in the next few years.