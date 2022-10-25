Arsenal and Chelsea are keeping tabs on Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita as he enters the final months of his contract.

Keita is set to be out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, and he will be able to talk to European clubs in January.

According to 90min, a host of Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on his contract situation. The report claims that Chelsea, Tottenham, and Arsenal and among the clubs showing an interest in the Liverpool midfielder.

If Keita is looking for a new challenge, any interested club could secure themselves a bargain. Liverpool will likely offload Keita in January for a cheap price if they are unable to tie him down to a new deal, or the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal can take the risk and wait until the end of the season to get him on a free transfer.

Losing Keita for free wouldn’t be an ideal situation for Liverpool, but losing him to a Premier League rival would be significantly worse.

The 27-year-old has struggled to find consistent form at Liverpool, but there’s no doubt he has the talent and a fresh move could be what it takes to unlock his full potential.