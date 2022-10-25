Arsenal have joined Manchester United and Chelsea in the race to sign Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie.

Simon Phillips recently reported that Chelsea and Manchester United were among a host of clubs showing an interest in Juventus midfielder McKennie. The American may be searching for a move away from the Italian club, who are struggling in Serie A at this moment.

If McKennie becomes available in the near future, then there’s a good chance that there will be plenty of suitors lined up waiting to make a move. According to Ben Jacobs, multiple Premier League clubs have already sent scouts to watch him play for Juventus.

Jacobs lists Arsenal, Leeds, Everton, and Newcastle as those who have recently watched McKennie, so it could become an interesting race to secure his signature.

Arsenal have been linked with plenty of midfielders in recent months, as they look to add some much-needed squad depth. Thomas Partey has regularly struggled with injuries, so bringing in a new midfielder, especially with the congested fixture schedule that comes with playing in Europe.