Arsenal are reportedly willing to offer £52m plus Albert Sambi Lokonga to sign Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Since signing for Arsenal, Lokonga has struggled to cement a regular place in the side, with Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka ahead of him in the pecking order. The Belgian youngster is still only 23 years old and yet to reach his full potential, but if Arsenal are looking to sign another midfielder, a move away from the club may be best for his development.

Now, according to Calcio Mercato, Arsenal are considering using Lokonga as part of a deal to bring Lazio midfielder Milinkovic-Savic to the club.

The report claims that Arsenal are willing to offer £52m plus Lokonga, which could be a major concern for the Belgian midfielder.

If Arsenal are willing to offer a significant amount of money for a new midfielder as well as using Lokonga in the deal, then it’s pretty clear how they view his future at Arsenal.

Milinkovic-Savic would offer Arsenal a goal threat from midfield and provide stiff competition for both Partey and Xhaka, with the Lazio man unlikely to be comfortable with a place on the bench.