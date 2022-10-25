“It leaves us a bit screwed” – Villarreal chief aims parting dig at Unai Emery

Villarreal president Fernando Roig has aimed a parting dig at Unai Emery as he leaves the La Liga club to become manager of Aston Villa.

The Spanish tactician clearly hasn’t left Villarreal in the easiest position as they now have to change their manager in the middle of the season, and it sounds like Roig isn’t too happy with him for the way he departed.

Discussing losing Emery to Villa, Roig told AS: “We end things well, but he has caught us on the back foot in a strange season.

“We appreciate your work, but it is true that it leaves us on the back foot. We wish you the best, it leaves us a bit screwed, but those of us who are here are going to move on.

“We find ourselves a bit disappointed, but we thank you and we wish you the best.”

Emery replaces Steven Gerrard at Villa Park, and looks a smart appointment by the struggling Premier League side, who have done well to turn to someone with more experience to turn their disappointing season around.

Villa have invested a lot in the transfer market in recent times, but are only 15th in the table, so will need to see improved results and performances quickly.

Emery has done great work with Villarreal, and also won the Europa League during his time in charge of Sevilla.

His only previous spell in England was a slightly disappointing one with Arsenal, but, writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column today, Fabrizio Romano backed the 50-year-old to do well at Villa.

“I think it’s an excellent move for Aston Villa. Emery is a great coach and appointing him in October was really difficult… long-term project and future investments convinced Unai,” Romano said.

“This is different kind of job compared to Arsenal and I’m sure he will have more time, less pressure and great support.”