‘l tell you right now’ – TalkSPORT pundit drops Wilson claim that will excite Newcastle fans

Ally McCoist has made a big claim about Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson as we edge closer to the World Cup in Qatar.

It will soon be time for England manager Gareth Southgate to choose his squad for the World Cup, and McCoist is starting to think Magpies ace Wilson could be a dark horse to make it to the tournament.

Speaking on talkSPORT, McCoist made it clear just how highly he rates Wilson after his latest superb performance at the weekend.

“I just think he is different class,” the former Rangers manager said.

“Watkins scored at the weekend, Calvert-Lewin scored at the weekend, Ings scored at the weekend, but Callum Wilson, for me, might just be the dark horse going into that England squad, I tell you right now.

“He’s got a great belief in the way that he plays himself I’ve got to say, and I watched him a while back, it might have even been the season before last, he played up front himself at home against Liverpool.

“Liverpool were firing and I thought his movement, everything about him, his confidence, his strength, his ability with the ball at his feet, I thought he can play.

”He’s just kind of lost his way through no fault of his own with injury a little bit and I just think if he can keep himself fit, what a boost he would be to Gareth as well.”