Chelsea have made the trip to Austria to face RB Salzburg in Tuesday’s Champions League clash.

Three points for the Blues tonight secures their place in the knockout stage of the competition, as well as their position at Group E winners. A win won’t come easy, though, as Salzburg are in fine form and will be keen to progress to the next stage in Europe.

In their group, Salzburg are currently two points above reigning Serie A champions AC Milan, who face bottom-of-the-group Dinamo Zagreb tonight.

Salzburg are currently top of the Austrian Bundesliga and gave lost only one league game all season from 13 matches played. In an Austrian cup tie last week, they netted six goals, with four coming before half time.

The last time Chelsea faced the Austrian side was September 14 and the Blues were held to a draw at Stamford Bridge, which also happened to be Graham Potter’s first game in charge.

Chelsea are on the back of a 2-0 win against AC Milan in Europe and a 1-1 draw to Manchester United in the league.

Chelsea injury news:

Reece James, Kalidou Koulibaly, Wesley Fofana and N’Golo Kante remain sidelined for this evening’s fixture.

Chelsea predicted starting eleven: