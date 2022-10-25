Conor Coady opens up on how Everton dressing room reacted to Calvert-Lewin goal against Crystal Palace

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s career has been plagued with injuries over the last two seasons and the striker marked his return to Everton’s starting 11 last weekend with a beautiful goal.

The Toffees put in their best performance of the season at Goodison Park on Saturday as they beat Crystal Palace 3-0 to move up to 12th in the Premier League standings.

Within that brilliant display, the Everton fans witnessed Calvert-Lewin score a wonderful goal as the 25-year-old got off the mark for the season.

The striker’s return to goalscoring ways is a big boost for Frank Lampard as the Englishman is the Toffees’ biggest goal threat.

New signing Conor Coady recognises this also and revealed how the Everton dressing room reacted to Calvert-Lewin scoring his first goal of the season.

Everton’s Conor Coady praises Calvert-Lewin after goal

Speaking to talkSPORT this morning, Everton’s Conor Coady expressed his delight at Calvert-Lewin’s return as he revealed the whole Everton dressing was buzzing for him after his goal.

The Toffees defender said: “They know what sort of player he is, they know what type of person he is and what he can bring to Everton Football Club.

“He’s a fantastic footballer, he’s a brilliant person, Dom, as well, and what he brings to the dressing room and the character he brings as well is really, really good.

“I think Dom coming back into the team on the weekend and getting his goal, which was massive for any striker, I think we all know that.

“We were all so happy for him because he’s been through a real tough time with his injuries.

“So to see him back and firing on the weekend was really, really good to see.”

On how important Calvert-Lewin is to him, Coady remarked: “[He’s] huge, and not just to me, but Everton Football club.

“I think what he’s done over the years, the goals he’s scored, I was lucky enough to play with him before coming to Everton for England, and I know how much he brings.

“His goal on the weekend, we all gave him a big hug after the game just to say how much it meant to us and we’ve seen how much it meant to him as well.

“The goal was outstanding, it showed everything he was about – pace, power, winning the ball to start off which people probably don’t notice.

“Fantastic footballer but an even better person.”