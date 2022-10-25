West Ham chief jets out to scout £26m Newcastle target who idolises Neymar

West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham United are reportedly working on an ambitious potential transfer deal for Vasco da Gama wonderkid Eguinaldo.

The Brazilian teenager looks a top talent right now, and it seems Hammers chiefs are jetting off to work on the possible deal.

Newcastle have also been linked with Eguinaldo, but it seems West Ham are now stepping up their efforts to win the race for his signature.

The 18-year-old looks a talent well worth investing in, even though he’d likely already cost as much as £26million to bring to the London Stadium.

More Stories / Latest News
Gunners great names the player who is “the symbol of Arsenal Football Club under Mikel Arteta”
(Photo) Cristiano Ronaldo pictured driving to Carrington ahead of key Man United meeting
How Manchester United players responded to Erik ten Hag’s disciplinary action against Cristiano Ronaldo

Speaking in the past, Eguinaldo has admitted to idolising Neymar, using him as a ‘reference’ in his game.

“My reference is Neymar,” he said. “I think his life story is very similar to mine. He comes from a humble family.”

More Stories Eguinaldo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.