West Ham United are reportedly working on an ambitious potential transfer deal for Vasco da Gama wonderkid Eguinaldo.

The Brazilian teenager looks a top talent right now, and it seems Hammers chiefs are jetting off to work on the possible deal.

Newcastle have also been linked with Eguinaldo, but it seems West Ham are now stepping up their efforts to win the race for his signature.

The 18-year-old looks a talent well worth investing in, even though he’d likely already cost as much as £26million to bring to the London Stadium.

Speaking in the past, Eguinaldo has admitted to idolising Neymar, using him as a ‘reference’ in his game.

“My reference is Neymar,” he said. “I think his life story is very similar to mine. He comes from a humble family.”