Manchester United rival Chelsea for transfer of 22-year-old to replace Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United are reportedly interested in Lille striker Jonathan David as one potential option to replace Cristiano Ronaldo in the January transfer window.

The Canada international has established himself as one of the top young forwards in the game in recent times, and it’s easy to imagine him being an ideal fit for Man Utd’s needs right now.

The Daily Mirror claim he’s one of a number of options being considered by Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag amid doubts over Ronaldo’s future as he struggles for playing time at Old Trafford.

It could end up being an intriguing battle for David’s signature, however, as Chelsea have also been strongly linked with him by Jeunes Footeux in recent times.

David would also be an important addition to Graham Potter’s squad as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang probably isn’t a particularly long-term option, and Chelsea have the edge over United in terms of currently being able to offer Champions League football.

MUFC are also linked with Bayer Leverkusen forward Patrik Schick and Lyon’s Moussa Dembele by the Mirror’s report.