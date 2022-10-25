Jude Bellingham would reportedly prefer a move to Real Madrid over the English sides interested.

Some of the most highly decorated clubs across Europe are expected to enter a ‘battle for Bellingham’ next summer as the Birmingham-born talent is set to pursue a new challenge and leave Borussia Dortmund after three years at the club. Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Real Madrid are among the clubs in the race for his signature.

Liverpool are thought to be the club in England most adamant about signing the starlet. They have failed to bolster their midfield options in previous transfer windows, and fans suspect it is because the board are waiting to go ‘all out’ on Bellingham, whose style of play has been compared to former red Steven Gerrard.

If Jude Bellingham does go to Real Madrid, we have no one else to blame but ourselves and we’ll deserve that for our incompetence. To put all your eggs in one basket for a player who might not even want to come is sheer idiocy. — Laurie (@LFCLaurie) October 24, 2022

However, according to Spanish outlet Relevo, Bellingham is set to prioritise joining the reigning European champions. They reported: “He prioritises a sports project that allows him to keep his evolution alive, but taking a step up and being in a club with which to fight for all the titles.”

With Luka Modric and Toni Kroos at the closing stages of their career, the Englishman could play a crucial role in the centre of the La Liga giants’ midfield over the coming years, alongside fellow young talents Eduardo Camavimga and Aurelien Tchouameni, who also opted for a move to Madrid over Merseyside.

Bellingham: The story so far

Since joining the German side in 2020, the teenager has become one of the most sought-after talents and exciting prospects in world football. He is regarded as one is the most complete midfielders across Europe at only 19-years-old.

Jude Bellingham is 19 years old running Bundesliga games like it's normal ? pic.twitter.com/b4xCXucVMs — GOAL (@goal) October 23, 2022

He has captained the Bundesliga side, become an established England international and displayed some outstanding performances on some of the biggest stages, including the Champions League.

If he remains fit, he is likely to receive a call-up from Gareth Southgate to feature in his first World Cup tournament for the Three Lions.