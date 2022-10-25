Jude Bellingham’s entourage reportedly confirms what club the midfielder has chosen

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Jude Bellingham would reportedly prefer a move to Real Madrid over the English sides interested. 

Some of the most highly decorated clubs across Europe are expected to enter a ‘battle for Bellingham’ next summer as the Birmingham-born talent is set to pursue a new challenge and leave Borussia Dortmund after three years at the club. Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Real Madrid are among the clubs in the race for his signature.

Liverpool are thought to be the club in England most adamant about signing the starlet. They have failed to bolster their midfield options in previous transfer windows, and fans suspect it is because the board are waiting to go ‘all out’ on Bellingham, whose style of play has been compared to former red Steven Gerrard.

However, according to Spanish outlet Relevo, Bellingham is set to prioritise joining the reigning European champions. They reported: “He prioritises a sports project that allows him to keep his evolution alive, but taking a step up and being in a club with which to fight for all the titles.”

With Luka Modric and Toni Kroos at the closing stages of their career, the Englishman could play a crucial role in the centre of the La Liga giants’ midfield over the coming years, alongside fellow young talents Eduardo Camavimga and Aurelien Tchouameni, who also opted for a move to Madrid over Merseyside.

Bellingham: The story so far

Since joining the German side in 2020, the teenager has become one of the most sought-after talents and exciting prospects in world football. He is regarded as one is the most complete midfielders across Europe at only 19-years-old.

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Should Zouma’s goal have stood after Kehrer’s handball?
Exclusive: Conte needs 2-3 transfer windows to get the best out of Tottenham, says Fabrizio Romano
Pep Guardiola: Jude Bellingham is the whole package

He has captained the Bundesliga side, become an established England international and displayed some outstanding performances on some of the biggest stages, including the Champions League.

If he remains fit, he is likely to receive a call-up from Gareth Southgate to feature in his first World Cup tournament for the Three Lions.

More Stories Carlo Ancelotti Jude Bellingham Jurgen KIopp Liverpool Real Madrid

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.