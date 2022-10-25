Jurgen Klopp hints that Liverpool star won’t be fit enough to start against Ajax

Jurgen Klopp has hinted that defender Ibrahima Konate won’t be fit enough to start for Liverpool against Ajax.

Liverpool’s squad has been decimated with injuries so far this season, with Luis Diaz, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Thiago just three of the players who have spent some time on the sideline.

One player who has recently been on the treatment table is defender Konate, and Klopp has provided an update on his chances of featuring against Ajax in the Champions League on Wednesday.

“Ibou is here. He’s ready to play some minutes but it wouldn’t make too much sense for him to play the first minutes,” says Klopp, as relayed by The Athletic.

It’s a huge boost for Liverpool having Konate available, but Klopp has hinted that the chances of him starting the game are slim.

However, after a loss in the Premier League last weekend against struggling Nottingham Forest, having Konate available for the next domestic fixture could be pivotal.

Liverpool should still qualify for the next stage of the Champions League as they sit in second place, six points clear of third, so resting Konate ready for the weekend wouldn’t be the worst idea.

Joe Gomez has stepped up with Joel Matip also injured, but with Liverpool picking up additional injuries almost every game, Konate being back fit will be hugely important.